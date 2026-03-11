3 Players Saints Could Target on Day 3 of Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have been among the more active teams in the National Football League since the legal tampering period opened up on Monday.

New Orleans already has reportedly addressed multiple needs across the roster, including running back, guard and linebacker. The Saints reportedly agreed to terms on deals with Travis Etienne Jr., David Edwards and linebacker Kaden Elliss, to name a few moves by the franchise so far.

With that being said, there is plenty of talent left on the board and more work to be done. Right now, the Saints are projected to have just over $16 million in salary cap space heading into Day 3 of free agency. How could New Orleans best maximize that?

Here are three options for New Orleans to consider:

Deebo Samuel — Most Recent Team: Washington Commanders

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Saints' wide receiver room is one piece away. Samuel is still out there looking for a new home after racking up 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 16 games in 2025 with Washington. If the Saints want to add another receiver through free agency, rather than the 2026 National Football League Draft, Samuel would be a good piece to pair with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele.

Trevon Diggs — Most Recent Team: Green Bay Packers

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs (28) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Saints lost Alontae Taylor and could use one more cornerback. Diggs isn't a perfect fit, but he's just 27 years old and there's no denying the fact that he has talent. This is a guy who had 11 interceptions in one season back in 2021. That's not going to happen often, but there is talent there and he's young.

Cameron Jordan — Most Recent Team: New Orleans Saints

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This one is pretty obvious, right? The Saints lost one veteran leader in Demario Davis and another is out there for the taking after racking up 10 1/2 sacks in 2025. The Saints and Davis go way back. While he's a free agent still, the Saints should be trying to find a way to bring him back. He can still help the defense and is an important leader to have.