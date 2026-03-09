Breaking Down Saints' Loss of Cornerback Alontae Taylor

The New Orleans Saints' cornerback room is going to be different in 2026. This has been a topic that has been touched upon over the last few weeks, but there's no need for speculation any longer on the subject.

On Monday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that former Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor is in agreement with the Tennessee Titans on a three-year, $60 million deal in free agency.

"Breaking: The Titans are signing former Saints CB Alontae Taylor to a 3-year, $60M deal, per multiple sources," Schultz wrote. "Taylor was the top target for Tennessee to join Robert Saleh’s defense. He started 53 games in New Orleans and is viewed as an outside corner by Tennessee.

The former Saints corner found a new home

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Tennessee made it a strong priority to get both Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott. They got both."

Now, the Saints losing Taylor shouldn't come as much of a surprise right now. He took to X on March 6 with a goodbye message to New Orleans.

"New Orleans — thank you for letting me shine in 'The Big Easy,'" Taylor wrote on X.

What the reporting from Schultz shows is that the speculation can end now. Taylor is in agreement to leave the franchise to join the Titans and now the Saints need to chart a path forward. Fortunately, the Saints have two good building block pieces in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley. Free agents are flying off the board left and right, but as of writing, a few other corners who are still available are Marshon Lattimore, Tariq Woolen, Rasul Douglas and Greg Newsome, among others.

If the Saints want, they could target a top option in free agency. If not, they could always wait until the 2026 National Football League Draft in April. Regardless, the Saints are going to need to add another piece to pair with McKinstry and Riley.

Taylor had a good four-year run in New Orleans, but now he'll take his talents to Tennessee. There are plenty of options available to reasonably believe the Saints can find a solution to replace him without breaking the bank.