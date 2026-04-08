Cam Jordan Doesn't Sound Like Someone Leaving Saints

The New Orleans Saints haven't re-signed Cameron Jordan as of writing, but it certainly sounds like the franchise is on his mind.

Jordan racked up 10 1/2 sacks in 2025. He's also the team's all-time leader in games played at 243 games. Playing 15 seasons for one franchise certainly should give you some sort of leverage. The fact that he recorded 10 1/2 sacks in 2025 should only add to that. The Saints have a hole at the edge and Jordan would at least help and clearly can still play. But the two sides haven't been able to come to terms on a deal.

Jordan has publicly said he wants to come back, but also has noted that if the right deal comes around, anything could happen. While this is the case, it really would be shocking to see him play elsewhere. Sure, he made it sound like he's open to the idea. But this is also a guy who took to X on Tuesday night to share his thoughts on who the team should consider in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. For the No. 8 overall pick, he specifically mentioned Carnell Tate out of Ohio State and Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State.

The Saints legend is still available

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Is it too early to dream about the 1st round! Saints with the 8th pick could get explosive on offense with [Carnell Tate] or [Jordyn Tyson]. That’d beee EXCITING, SHOUGH em wouod have all the weapons, Ak41, C O, Juwan, Vele, the new renamed a-chan(ettienne), the OL will be healthy."

Is it too early to dream about the 1st round! 🤣 Saints with the 8th pick could get explosive on offense with tate or tyson. That’d beee EXCITING, SHOUGH em wouod have all the weapons, Ak41, C O, Juwan, Vele, the new renamed a-chan(ettienne), the OL will be healthy🔥🔥 — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 7, 2026

That's not all, though. Jordan continued on X and noted that he thinks the Saints are due to draft a defensive end in the first three rounds.

Tho knowing the Saints its about due for a DE in the first 3 rounds it’s been 3 yrs, that’s about target time. Tho i could wish they find a dog in the middle to pair with bresee for the long term! — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 7, 2026

He continued and also mentioned the possibility of the team taking Mansoor Delane out of LSU or Caleb Downs out of Ohio State.

Could you imagine backfield with Reid, Sanker, shored by koolaid, Riley, and mansoor?

Orrr Reid, downs, Sanker. Koolaid, Riley. — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 8, 2026

Jordan is still a free agent. Sure, he can sign anywhere. And, sure, the two sides haven't come to terms on a deal yet. But these posts don't look like someone with a foot out the door. The Saints shouldn't let Jordan walk and the longtime franchise star shouldn't leave. There's a business side to the game and that's what complicates everything. But these two sides should find some sort of way to keep the partnership going into 2026. Both would be better for it. Plus, he certainly can still play, to say the least.