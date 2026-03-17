Saints Fallout After Cam Jordan's Free Agency Comments

One of the most interesting questions remaining for the New Orleans Saints is whether they are going to find a way to bring longtime franchise star Cameron Jordan back to town for another season.

Jordan is a free agent right now after spending the last 15 seasons as a member of the franchise. He's a franchise pillar and has played more games wearing a Saints jersey than anyone else. Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and is coming off a season in which he racked up 10 1/2 sacks in 17 games played. There's no doubt that keeping him around would be good for the defense, but the question is can the two sides find common ground?

Jordan joined Terron Armstead on "The Set with Terron Armstead" and said a lot about free agency. He acknowledged — like he has many times — that New Orleans is where he wants to be.

“As much as I love the city of New Orleans, as much as I want to be in the city of New Orleans … if things don’t add up to what I consider as value, I understand the business nature of it all,” Jordan said. “In my mind, of course you see guys my age re-sign to the team because that’s the only team they’ve ever been with and you’re like, ‘Hell yeah. We love that.’ But that’s to his situation. That may not be to my situation.”

The Saints legend spoke

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

But he did open the door to playing elsewhere.

“I know what I want to do, what I want to accomplish,” Jordan said. “If that doesn’t line up (with the Saints), that’s fine as well. Just because I love the city and the organization, doesn’t mean the organization or the city has to love me back. The city has and always will, but I’m just simply saying."

Unsurprisingly, Jordan's comments led to a lot of social media chatter on Monday night. But now that the dust has started to settle, let's take a look back at the comments again.

Hearing a franchise legend openly and publicly talk about the idea of playing elsewhere is always a bit of a surprise, but shouldn't be in this case. Jordan's future has been discussed at length over the last few months, it seems. Armstead even said on March 13 that Jordan had started talking to teams.

But, like Jordan has also said multiple times throughout this process, he acknowledged that he wants to be back. Kellen Moore kept things close to the vest last week and talked about how you have to "go through a process." This is part of that. If the Saints want Jordan and he wants the Saints, maybe they can find a common ground. That hasn't been ruled out in the slightest. Jordan's comments made waves on social media, but it's not really much different than what has been out there so far.