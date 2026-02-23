Cam Jordan Sends Strong Message in Favor of Saints QB Tyler Shough

The vibes are certainly high around the New Orleans Saints right now.

The first half of the 2025 season was a struggle, to say the least. The Saints went 1-7 across the first eight games of the season before turning the starting quarterback job over from Spencer Rattler to Tyler Shough. Now, that's not a shot at Rattler by any means. He showed clear progress from his first year to his second season and is just 25 years old. Things just weren't working in general for the franchise in the first half of the season.

Shough developed behind the scenes and very much looked like a potential long-term fixture for the quarterback room across the final nine games of the season. The Saints went 5-4 over that span and Shough seemingly got better each week. His performance gave the fanbase a bit of hope that they were looking for. It's not just fans around the league who were impressed by Shough. Saints star Cameron Jordan spoke to TMZ Sports and said he thinks New Orleans could have a "bright future" with Shough under center.

The Saints star opened up about Tyler Shough

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I'm hoping so," Jordan said. "I think with him there could be a bright future. Hopefully, we continue to build upon that process that we showed last year."

This isn't the first time Jordan has shown love to Shough this offseason. Back in January Jordan joined "Get Up" on ESPN and had nothing but praise for Shough.

"What did you see from my young quarterback? I mean, you saw the way that he turned it on," Jordan said when asked what he saw from Shough. "Had you asked me this in training camp, I would've said that he needed some time to cook. And we did. He took over the last nine games and went 5-4, or whatever that ratio was. But in those games, you saw something that could excite you. Something that could excite a fanbase. You saw him be able to be elusive. Be able to turn corners. He's faster than he looks, you know.

"We had Spencer Rattler, you know he's shifty. Then you had Tyler. I was like, 'He may be more of a pocket passer.' No. 6'5'', built like (Dan Orlovsky). You understand that he had arm talent. He could read the right reads and then he just progressed. Every game he got even better. You were, 'Dang he's going to slow down.' And he got even better. Then, he showed us in the Atlanta Falcons game, he threw an interception and I was like 'Dang, he might get rattled.' No, no, no. The next drive, drived on down. Don't worry, I'll score it myself."

Shough is the guy for New Orleans and he's impressed people all across the league.

