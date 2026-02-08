Derek Carr’s Return Back in Play: What It Means for Saints

It sounds like a certain, former New Orleans Saints starting quarterback could pop up around the National Football League again.

Former Saints quarterback Derek Carr threw a wrench into the team's offseason plans last year as he surprised many around the NFL and opted to hang up his cleats after 11 seasons and four Pro Bowl appearances. Throughout the season, he alluded to the idea of not closing any doors to a potential return out of retirement.

Now, it seems like a real possibility. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that there is a real chance Carr plays again, if the right opportunity presents itself.

The former Saints QB is up in the air

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"A few months ago, when asked about coming out of retirement, Derek Carr said he would 'never say never. Because I've learned that when I say never, it usually happens.' It just might happen," Rapoport, Garafolo and Pelissero wrote. "As quarterback injuries mounted this season and into the playoffs, teams conducted due diligence on Carr, trying to gather information as to whether the former Saints franchise passer would consider coming out of retirement, sources tell The Insiders. The Bengals, for instance, contacted Carr after Joe Burrow went down with his turf toe injury.

"That work continues, and an offseason of quarterback uncertainty -- with limited options in free agency, trades and the draft -- makes Carr a possible solution in the right situation. The Saints still hold Carr's rights, though Tyler Shough's impressive rookie season, the amicable end to Carr’s time in New Orleans and the way the sides worked through any salary-cap issues add up to his tolled contract being an unlikely hurdle in the process. The Saints could ask for compensation in a trade, though the price surely wouldn't be an unreasonable ask for a player who has no future in New Orleans.

"Carr, 34, decided to retire last May due to a labral tear in his shoulder and damage to his rotator cuff, which could have been repaired via surgery but would've put his season in jeopardy. Since then, Carr took several months off to rest and sources say his shoulder has responded well, leading Carr to slowly begin rehabbing as the season unfolded."

For the Saints, this actually would be a good thing.

They have Carr's rights. So, if he does want to play and another team wants him, they will have to give the Saints some sort of compensation in return. New Orleans is set at quarterback with Tyler Shough and the assumption has been that Carr would never play in a game for New Orleans. If all of a sudden the team could get a draft pick or two in return, that would be the best-case scenario for something that really wouldn't impact the Saints anyway, being Carr's return.

