Derek Carr Market Update Does No Good for Saints

If the New Orleans Saints can find a trade suitor for quarterback Derek Carr, it would be an absolute win.

Carr isn't going to do anything for New Orleans in 2026. He retired before the 2025 season, to the surprise of many. The Saints are set with Tyler Shough as the starter and Spencer Rattler is in line to be the team's backup, like he was in the second half of the season when New Orleans made the switch.

With all the noise out there about the possibility of Carr playing again, trading him for anything would be more than the team likely expected to get out of him for the 2026 season, so it would be a win. One team that has gotten some steam as a potential fit has been the New York Jets, but team insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic made it sound like he isn't a "top target" for New York.

The retired Saints QB is going to be someone to watch

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome.

"As for Derek Carr: I don’t get the sense he’s a top target for the Jets as of now — no matter what the Zapruder film from his podcast is telling us," Rosenblatt wrote. "Things can certainly change as the market develops but there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of interest in him league-wide as of yet."

This does no good for the Saints. For New Orleans, it doesn't necessarly matter who would want Carr, as long as someone he would play for does.

This also differs from Matthew Berry of NBC Sports who said he heard from the combine that there was buzz around New York and Carr.

"Not surprisingly, the majority of conversations at the Combine revolved around quarterbacks. And the most interesting one I heard involved Derek Carr. Yes, the retired 34-year-old Derek Carr. From what I heard, the Saints expect him to un-retire and play in 2026. The Saints are very happy with Tyler Shough, so New Orleans expects Carr to un-retire and then they will trade him. To the New York Jets. For what it’s worth, Vincent Bonsignore, a beat reporter for the Raiders, says he heard the Vikings for Carr. Now, I did NOT hear that at all.

"I did heard a BUNCH of names for the Vikings (more on that below), but Derek Carr was not one of them. What I heard was that the Saints think Carr will un-retire and they will be able to trade him to the Jets. Shrug emoji."

The Carr market will be fascinating to follow, but there is no end in sight.