Derek Carr’s Comeback Big Sending Up Red Flags for Saints

Will Derek Carr return to the National Football League in 2026?

The former New Orleans Saints starting quarterback has made it clear that he's open to coming back for the right opportunity. He specifically talked about the idea of coming back to join a Super Bowl contender. While this is the case, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that New Orleans hasn't heard from teams with interest in him yet.

"Earlier this month, quarterback Derek Carr made it clear that he’d end his one-year retirement to play for a Super Bowl contender," Florio wrote. "If a team is interested in Carr, however, that team has yet to commence the process of acquiring his contractual rights. Carr remains on the Saints’ reserve-retired list. Any team that wants him will have to work out a trade with the Saints.

The Saints should be hoping a team gets involved

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver, Sunday, December 8, 2024. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To date, the Saints have not heard (we’re told) from any team that wants to make a deal for Carr. Most Super Bowl contenders are Super Bowl contenders because they have a starting quarterback in place. Carr’s best play, if he wants to have a chance to chase a Super Bowl, would be to wait for a season-ending injury to a quarterback playing for a contender, and then to hope that team wants to sign him.

"And if no option emerges before the trade deadline, Carr may need to ask the Saints to release his rights, which would position him to sign with someone as a free agent. After the window closes for making trades, Carr would have to clear waivers before joining a contender that suddenly needs a new quarterback."

For New Orleans, the best-case scenario would be a team swooping in and making any sort of offer for Carr. For New Orleans, it doesn't necessarily matter which team would be interested. Carr retired in 2025. He doesn't have an impact on the 2026 season for New Orleans. If he comes out of retirement and the Saints could get something for him in the trade market, that would essentially be getting something for nothing.