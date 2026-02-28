Saints' Derek Carr’s Future Hinges on Market Not Yet There

Rumors have been swrling since around the Super Bowl that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr could return to the National Football League in 2026 after retiring before the 2025 season.

The idea makes sense. Carr actually left the door open throughout the season. Things picked up steam around the Super Bowl and then he added more fuel to the fire by confirming that he'd return for the right opportunity with a contender. But is there a contender out there one Derek Carr away from the Super Bowl? That's the idea that is holding up the market, per Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate.

"Yes, the quarterback market isn’t great. And yes, Carr seems to want to play," Paras wrote. "But if Carr is serious about only returning for a team that can win it all, that very much narrows his options. There are teams that fit the criteria. The Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers are all clubs that have talented rosters, have been on the quarterback carousel and are desperately trying to find an option that puts them over the top. Any of those would be great for Carr. But would it be great for the teams? As logical as it might appear for those teams to take a swing, it’s easy to come up with counterarguments.

Will Derek Carr play in 2026?

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"If the Vikings want a veteran option, why not just bring back Kirk Cousins — their former starter who meshes well with coach Kevin O’Connell? Pittsburgh’s brass has already indicated it prefers Aaron Rodgers, and that would take Carr off the table. Atlanta? That’s how they want to begin the Matt Ryan era? Perhaps Carr still has it. In his last season with the Saints, he was undeniably deserving of a starting job. He was even electric the first two weeks of the year. But that will be two years ago come the fall — only adding to the skepticism that all the cards will align for Carr."

It shouldn't really surprise anyone. Cousins is expected to be released. Once he hits the open market, he's arguably a comparable option to Carr, but a team wouldn't have to pay draft capital to get him. In reality, if Carr does want to come back and play in 2026, he'd likely have to broaden his criteria.

For example, the New York Jets are a team that needs a quarterback, but isn't a contender on paper right now. It's unclear if the Jets are interested, but it's hard to imagine there's a contender just one piece away at this moment ready to roll the dice on Carr after retirement.