Saints Can Bolster Defense by Signing 25-Year-Old Star CB

The New Orleans Saints came into last season with some of the lowest expectations in the league. They had lost quarterback Derek Carr to retirement after the veteran signal caller couldn't bounce back from a shoulder injury. At this point, he's seemingly healthy and ready for a potential return to the NFL, but the Saints have moved on.

After starting Spencer Rattler for the first half of the season, the Saints turned to rookie Tyler Shough with little to lose. Instead of losing down the stretch, Shough led the Saints to a handful of impressive wins and almost took home the NFL Rookie of the Year award despite playing only half the season.

With a franchise quarterback potentially on the roster, the Saints need to focus on building up the roster around him. They need to bolster the weapons on offense, like running back and wide receiver, but they also need to build a good defense around him.

Saints should take a flier on Jaguars CB Greg Newsome II

The Saints need to follow their lead.

One player they could target in free agency is Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II. Newsome began the year with the Cleveland Browns, but was traded halfway through the season.

Newsome is still young and improving, which is his best trait at this point. The 25-year-old defensive back has recorded four interceptions over the last three years, including one with the Jaguars.

It might be a little expensive to sign him, considering he's young and at a very valuable position, but the Saints should still pursue the idea. The Jaguars will likely be one of the top landing spots for him, too, which could create issues for New Orleans.

Still, the Saints need to bolster their defense, and it would be a huge step in the right direction to bring in a talented corner like Newsome.

