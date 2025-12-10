Saints Star Thinks Tyler Shough Has 'It' Factor

It's been a long season, but fortunately, the New Orleans Saints may have found a quarterback to build around.

Tyler Shough has started five games -- so, obviously a small sample size -- but he has looked like a legit QB1 over that span. The rookie is 2-3 as the team's starting quarterback and has 1,084 passing yards, five touchdown passes, four interceptions, 94 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Shough has looked the part of a second-round pick with massive upside. But this is not just one writer saying it. His teammate -- and Saints legend -- Demario Davis said that the rookie has the "it" factor that you look for in quarterbacks, as transcribed by NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

The Saints have someone fans can get excited about

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"He's shown to have that 'it' factor," Davis said, as transcribed by Patra. "What is the 'it factor'? I dunno. What is that thing that separates some of the top quarterbacks in the league from the rest of the guys? It's that savviness to make heads-up plays...

"To have that level of ice in your veins to make plays when plays kind of could be dead, in essence," Davis continued. "To save a play, to extend a play, to make big runs in big moments, big third downs, to be able to turn into that pocket passer that can read the defense quick and get the ball out. To have that diversity is what I believe what any franchise needs to be successful in today's game. I just don't think that if you don't have that guy at that position that you're going to succeed. It's been great to see him make those plays, and we need him to continue to make those plays."

Shough isn't your typical rookie. He's 26 years old. Some viewed that as a negative coming out of the draft, but maybe it is a positive after all. Shough has looked poised as the team's starter and is giving the fanbase hope each week at this point.

More NFL: Louis Riddick Roasts 'Laughable' Tyler Shough Takes