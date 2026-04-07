Former Saints QB Hunter Dekkers Making Noise in UFL

One former New Orleans Saints quarterback is playing in the United Football League right now as he tries to show teams what he can do.

Hunter Dekkers was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 National Football League Draft out of Iowa Western. Dekkers spent his final college season at Iowa Western after beginning his college career at Iowa State. Dekkers shined in his final college season as he threw for 3,800 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games played.

There wasn't a player on the Saints' roster in 2025 who dealt with more turnover than Dekkers. He was signed and cut by the franchise a handful of times over the course of the season. In January, he was selected by the Houston Gamblers in the UFL Draft.

The former Saints QB is over in the UFL

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Hunter Dekkers (18) during warm ups before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Former Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson was named as the starter for Houston, but Dekkers is going to be used as well. Dekkers has gotten into both of Houston's contests so far this season and has gone 26-of-41 passing for 275 yards. He also has 42 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. He's leading the Gamblers in passing yards (275 yards vs. Henderson's 220 yards). His 42 rushing yards on third on the team.

Hunter Dekkers takes it himself 😤👏



TOUCHDOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/MW7cj8o8vr — Houston Gamblers (@UFLGamblers) March 28, 2026

Right now, the Saints have three quarterbacks on the roster with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson. While this is the case, it still wouldn't be a shock at all to see Dekkers get another call from New Orleans. Again, this is a guy who was signed and cut what felt like a 100 times during the 2025 season. It was much less than 100 times, but it seemed like almost weekly there was some sort of transaction involving Dekkers, whether he was coming or going.

Right now, he's getting a bit of game action over in the UFL and has been solid. The Saints had him in the building for pretty much an entire year, so they know what he's got. Despite having the three quarterbacks, it wouldn't hurt to bring Dekkers back after the UFL season ends for the summer and then eventually on the practice squad. With Wilson in the mix, it arguably would make sense to flip Rattler for picks. If the Saints were to do that, then it would make even more sense to bring back a familiar face in Dekkers.

All in all, the former Saints quarterback is playing over in the UFL with Houston and has been solid so far. At least worth another practice squad look.