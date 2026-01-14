Saints Lose 24-Year-Old Quarterback To UFL

One former New Orleans Saints quarterback is getting a new opportunity in the short term.

The United Football League (UFL) is a spring football league that will kick off its season in March. The league recently held its 2026 quarterback draft and former Saints quarterback Hunter Dekkers was among the players picked. Dekkers was selected by the Houston Gamblers.

John Sigler of Saints Wire pointed out that this doesn't necessarily rule out a return for Dekkers, who could've re-signed on a reserve/future deal.

The former Saints quarterback has found a new home

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Hunter Dekkers (18) during warm ups before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints activated Dekkers on New Years Eve and had an opportunity to re-sign him for training camp on a reserve/future deal, but he's taking this opportunity instead," Sigler wrote. "That doesn't mean he can't return to New Orleans some day. But for now, he's focused on maximizing his reps with other professional hopefuls.

"This year's UFL schedule will be announced on Jan. 22, but it's expected to run from late March to early June. The Saints won't regroup for training camp until late July, so there's a chance Dekkers could be back. At the same time, the Saints may not want to wait that long to sign a third or fourth quarterback. It's something to keep an eye on."

Dekkers joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft. Dekkers had a roller coaster of a year. It was a revolving door for him. He was signed, cut, and re-signed a handful of times throughout the campaign and dating back to the summer.

Dekkers played three seasons of college ball at Iowa State. His final season there was in 2022 and he had 3,044 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. In 2024, he played at Iowa Western and was much better with 3,800 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games played.

Now, he's getting a shot in the UFL. But, don't be surprised if you see his name floating around with the Saints once the season wraps.

