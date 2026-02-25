Saints Free Agency: Seahawks Super Bowl Hero Linked to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints have a star in the running back room in Alvin Kamara, but there are question marks around him and the room as a whole.

The Saints' running back room was full of injuries in 2025 with Kamara, Kendre Miller and Devin Neal all dealing with different injuries throughout the season. Kamara has been a star in New Orleans for a long time, but he's under contract for just one more season. New Orleans needs to think about the present, as well as the future.

If the Saints can restructure Kamara's deal, there's no reason not to have him back. But the Saints also need more. The Times-Picayune and The Advocate Matthew Paras floated Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III as a potential target.

The Saints should target the star running back

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Though [Breece Hall] won’t be available, Kenneth Walker might be," Paras wrote. "Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider declined to say whether the team would use the franchise tag on the reigning Super Bowl MVP. If Walker does become a free agent, he’d be in line to be the top name available. Like Hall, Walker is young (25) and coming off a strong season in which he rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

"The Saints are thought to need another back after a lackluster campaign that saw them finish 28th in rushing. New Orleans’ problems in the run game extended well beyond just its rushers, but no back on the team even reached 500 yards. The Saints hadn’t had that happen since 1998, when Lavar Smith led with 457 yards. Throw in Alvin Kamara’s contractual uncertainty and Kendre Miller coming off of a torn ACL, and it’s easy to see why the Saints could be in the market for another runner."

If the Seahawks let Walker go for some reason, the Saints should happily oblige and hand him a nice deal. He's just 25 years old and has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and just helped the Seahawks take down the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. There may not be another option out there who could be a better complement to Kamara for the 2026 season.