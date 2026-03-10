How Saints' Alontae Taylor Loss Can Be Fixed in NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints lost a significant piece of the defense on Monday.

With free agency now open, former Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $60 million with the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The Titans aren’t done, they’ve agreed to terms with CB Alontae Taylor, as the former Saints star moves on," Rapoport wrote. "He gets a 3-year deal worth $60M with $42M fully guaranteed in a deal done by Trevon Smith of [Athletes First]."

While not unexpected, the loss of Taylor will be a big one for Brandon Staley's defense and the Saints as a whole. Taylor did a bit of everything for New Orleans, including playing the "star" position in Staley's defense. Those are big shoes to fill. How could the Saints do so? Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com floated an intriguing name on X: Caleb Downs of Ohio State.

The Saints have work to do on defense

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

"Alontae Taylor's departure leaves a gaping hole in the Saints' secondary. He played the 'star' position in Brandon Staley's defense, the same spot Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey played. Gotta think he has someone in mind to fill it," Duncan wrote. "Caleb Downs, anyone?"

Now, this would be a fun move by the franchise. There has been a lot of chatter about the idea of drafting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft. While he's great, the Saints don't really need to go in that direction any longer after reportedly agreeing to terms on a deal with Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency on Monday.

The running back room is in a good position now with Etienne and Alvin Kamara still with the franchise. Landing someone like Downs at No. 8 and inserting him in that "star" position would plug the hole. Downs is a big-time prospect. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. currently has him ranked as the fifth-best overall prospect in this draft class.

"Downs — the brother of NFL wide receiver Josh Downs and the son of former NFL running back Gary Downs — is basically an extension of the defensive coordinator," Kiper wrote. "His football knowledge shows in his play; it's obvious when you watched him in the Ohio State defense. But what really impressed me is how well he picked up Nick Saban's system as a 2023 freshman at Alabama before transferring.

"He diagnoses quickly thanks to excellent pre-snap instincts, and that allows him to play faster than his straight-line speed might suggest. Plus, Downs is solid in coverage, and he is a very reliable open-field tackler."

If the Saints could land him at No. 8, it would be an almost seamless fit.