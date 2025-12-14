How Saints' Cameron Jordan Can Earn Extra $400K Vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints have started to turn a corner with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough leading the way as the team's starting quarterback over the last five games.

New Orleans has another tough contest on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but it should be a good game. Shough has gotten most of the headlines recently, but another guy who should be getting more buzz is longtime Saints star Cameron Jordan.

Jordan is in his 15th season in the National Football League and is having a great season overall. The 36-year-old looks rejuvenated and has thrived while anchoring the team's pass rush. Through 13 games. Jordan has 6 1/2 sacks already. In comparison, Jordan has six sacks total over the last two seasons in 34 games played. He had four sacks last season and two sacks in 2023. Jordan has been red-hot recently and has four sacks total in New Orleans' last four games.

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) applies pressure on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

If Jordan can get after Bryce Young on Sunday, he could earn himself an extra chunk of change as well. If Jordan can get a half-sack and reach seven on the season, that would unlock an extra $400,000 in his contract. If he reaches eight sacks, that would unlock another $400,000. Nine sacks on the season would unlock $600,000 for Jordan.

Jordan will be a free agent at the end of the season and is playing like someone who should be able to cash in with a new contract, hopefully with the Saints.

Although the Saints' record isn't good at 3-10, there are things to play for. Jordan has incentives in his deal and the Saints in general can play spoiler. If New Orleans takes down the Panthers on Sunday, it would lower Carolina's chances of making the playoffs from 47 percent to 25 percent.

New Orleans has had a tough season, but there are things to be happy about and watch over the final few weeks. Jordan's performance is one of those things for fans to follow.

More NFL: 3 Reasons Why Saints Will Spoil Panthers' Playoff hopes