Saints’ Cameron Jordan Just Hit Another Major NFL Milestone

Cameron Jordan continues to climb up the record books this season for the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier in the campaign, Jordan set the Saints franchise record for games played with the franchise. Jordan surpassed Drew Brees’ former record of 228. After facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend, Jordan has now played in 239 regular-season games as a member of the Saints. On top of this, Jordan has also played in 11 playoff games for a total of 250 games. That in itself is an impressive feat. The team pointed out on social media that Jordan passed Ted Washington and Chris Doleman to move up to eighth on the all-time list of games played by defensive linemen in league history.

"On Sunday, Cameron Jordan played in his 250th career game, surpassing Ted Washington and Chris Doleman for eighth all-time in NFL history among defensive linemen," the Saints wrote.

Cam Jordan continues to move up the record books

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is stripped of the ball by. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jordan is pretty far away from the top spot right now. That is held by longtime Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, who played 301 total games, including the postseason. The Saints have four games left this season, so Jordan's overall total should jump to 254 by season's end, barring injuries or rest.

That would put Jordan 47 games behind Marshall for the top spot. It would take over two seasons of playing 17 games each year to get there. It would be two full seasons and then another 13 games, meaning the 2028 season would be the earliest Jordan could reach it without a single playoff game. If he's able to make a couple of playoff appearances, that would obviously lower the total.

Jordan is one of the best pass rushers in league history. He's obviously done well on the field, shown through his 128 sacks. But his longevity is also what sets him apart. Jordan is in his 15th season now and is 36 years old and yet he's thriving and has 6 1/2 sacks this season. If he keeps playing like this, there's no reason to hang up the cleats yet.

