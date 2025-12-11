How Saints QB Tyler Shough Reportedly Impressed Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough made his first start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend, and it was impressive.

Now, Shough didn't put up massive passing stats. He went 13-for-20 passing for 144 yards and an interception. Even with the passing attack struggling, Shough also had 55 yards on the ground -- the most of his NFL career so far -- and two rushing touchdowns.

New Orleans scored 24 points in the contest, the most in a game started by Shough, and took down the NFC South rival. It was an encouraging showing overall for the rookie. He caught the attention of the Buccaneers as well, as shared by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Saints QB has turned heads recently

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to throw downfield during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"It looks like the Saints might have themselves a quarterback," Fowler wrote. "The early returns are good on Tyler Shough, who is passing the eye test.

"When I saw him rip an out route on third down before the receiver came out of his break, I was like, 'OK,''' someone with the Bucs told (Jeremy Fowler) about Shough's performance in a win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. "I think he's going to be pretty good. He can move, too."

Shough has started the last five games for New Orleans, starting with the Week 9 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Over the last five weeks, Shough has quickly won over the Saints' fanbase and has four more opportunities ahead of him this season to prove that he's the long-term answer for the franchise.

This take from an anonymous member of the Buccaneers should be viewed positively by the Saints fanbase. The rookie isn't just impressing the fanbase. Teams in the division think that he has the potential to be good in the NFL.

When Shough took over as the starter, the big question around the franchise was whether he would be able to do enough down the stretch to prove that the team shouldn't draft another signal-caller early in the 2026 NFL Draft. So far, he's doing just that.

