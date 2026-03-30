One Low-Cost Free Agent Saints Should Sign

There are still options out there available in free agency that the New Orleans Saints should be all over, even with the 2026 National Football League Draft quickly approaching.

New Orleans is going to be able to add pieces in the upcoming draft to help this team in 2026 and beyond. While this is the case, the Saints shouldn't stop looking at the open market, especially on the cheaper side. New Orleans doesn't have a lot of salary cap space to work with right now and are projected to have just over $14.1 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap.

But where should the Saints be looking? New Orleans could use one more high-end wide receiver, but that may not fit the description of "low-cost" if the Saints really want to solve the issue in the receiver room. New Orleans also needs a boost for the pass rush and in the cornerback room to replace Alontae Taylor. It may be difficult to replace Taylor with a low-cost option as well, unless it's a rookie. So, let's take a look at the edge market instead.

Haason Reddick — Spotract Projected AAV: $4.9 Million

Aug 1, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick (5) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reddick is projected to land a deal worth just over $4.94 million across one season by Spotrac. The 31-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler coming off a season in which he had 2 1/2 sacks in 13 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a guy who racked up 50 1/2 sacks in 66 games from 2020 through 2023. In 2019, he had just one sack in 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals and then followed up with 12 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020. His best season was in 2022 when he set his career high with 16 sacks.

The talent is there. It's just a matter of getting him in the right direction. He held out for a good chunk of the 2024 season with the New York Jets, which absolutely crushed his momentum. Then, he wasn't able to fully get back on track in 2025 with Tampa Bay.

Now, he's another year removed from that odd 2024 season. If the Saints could land him on the projected one-year, $4.94 million deal, that would be a worthy gamble for the franchise. He has massive talent. That much is obvious. The big question is can he be consistent again? The Saints should try to find out.