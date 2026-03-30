Saints Urged to Re-Sign Legend for 2026 Season

The New Orleans Saints have done a good job so far this offseason plugging up roster holes, but they certainly aren't done yet. Or, at least they shouldn't be.

The pass rush has a Cameron Jordan-sized hole in it right now. The receiver room desperately needs more firepower after Chris Olave. Also, the Saints need at least one more cornerback after losing Alontae Taylor in free agency this offseason. If the Saints can solve these three holes as well through free agency, the trade market and the 2026 NFL Draft, then they will be in really good shape for the 2026 season.

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport shared a column picking one free agent who can help each team in 2026. For the Saints, Davenport's answer wasn't shocking, by any means, and mentioned Jordan above all else.

The Saints legend is available still in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Edge Cameron Jordan," Davenport wrote. "You had to know that sooner or later a 'reunion' fit was coming — that we'd hit a team with a clear need at a position that would be best-served by bringing back a familiar face. Faces don't get that much more familiar in the Big Easy than edge-rusher Cameron Jordan, who is the franchise sack leader with 132 and a future Hall of Famer. ...

"It marked the seventh time over Jordan's 15 years in the NFL that he hit the 10-sack mark. The Saints need pass-rush help, and while the team has a legitimate shot at an elite rookie edge-rusher at No. 8 overall, Jordan's return would offer New Orleans draft flexibility or a veteran mentor for that young pass-rusher should the team still go that route."

The longer Jordan sits on the open market, the more likely it seems that he could return. Clearly, the two sides haven't been able to agree on terms yet. Jordan has publicly talked about his stint in free agency and how if the "value" that he's looking for doesn't line up in New Orleans, but does elsewhere, he is willing to leave. He has been clear that New Orleans is where he wants to be, though. With that being said, while the value may not have lined up with the Saints yet, it also hasn't with any other team.

So, if that continues to be the case and Jordan sits and sits and sits in free agency, maybe these two sides can work something out. That would be for the best. Jordan did rack up 10 1/2 sacks in 2025. That production is hard to replace. Plus, let's not forget he is a franchise legend who has spent his entire career in New Orleans and has played in more games as a member of the Saints than anyone else. Keeping him should be a priority, but the money has to work for both sides. This is a topic that continues to linger. Hopefully, that gives the two sides time to work something out before another team can jump in and get a deal done.