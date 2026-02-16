PFF Mock Draft Makes Surprisingly Bold Pick for Saints at No. 8

The New Orleans Saints have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

As mock drafts have surfaced, the vast majority have floated offensive playmakers as possibilities for New Orleans. Two names that have been out there consistently in speculation have been Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Love is widely considered to be the top running back in the draft class and Tyson is projected to be the top receiver in the draft class. The Saints could use a boost at either position. The Saints have Alvin Kamara, who is a star. But adding someone like Love would be important for the long-term direction of the running back room. The Saints could use another high-end receiver to pair with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele.

While this is the case, Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness went in a different direction with a mock draft on Monday.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M," McGuinness wrote. "The Saints could go in several directions here, but Howell makes sense because of the class' drop-off at edge defender after him. He earned a 90.3 PFF overall grade and produced a 19.9 percent PFF pass-rush win rate in 2025, and he could form a formidable duo with Chase Young in New Orleans."

Arguably, this isn't the direction the Saints should go at No. 8. There are questions about the pass rush, specifically because Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis are pending free agents. New Orleans should try to retain both. If that fails, then there will be a need. But the Saints do have Chase Young and Carl Granderson as well, so it's not as if it is a massive, gaping hole. ESPN has Howell ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect in the draft class and the No. 5 edge rusher in the class. That's more so why this pick would be a reach.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick and are widely expected to take Fernando Mendoza. That means that there would be six non-quarterback prospects taken before the Saints are on the clock. There are other holes to fill on the roster rather than reaching for a prospect currently projected to go close to the end of the first round.

