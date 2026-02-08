New Orleans Saints Mock Draft: 3 Round Projection For 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of big decisions to make over the offseason. Free agency is going to be a crucial time for the team. They could look to make some trades, too.

But the most important event of the offseason is going to be the 2026 NFL Draft. The Saints have a few big holes to fill in the draft, and they can't afford to miss with their top picks.

With the offseason heating up, I decided to take over the Saints by using PFF's mock draft simulator to put together my own take on how the first three rounds of the NFL Draft could look. Here are the results:

Round 1, Pick 8: Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey

Nov 15, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and wife Debbie celebrate senior day with Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) before the game against the Central Florida Knights at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

It's rare to see Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey fall to the Saints in the first round, but if he does, this selection is a no brainer.

While the Saints would rather fill the hole at running back or wide receiver, it's never a bad idea to take the best player available. Bailey is an elite talent with the ability to develop into a superstar. They'd be betting on his potential over anything, but the talented defensive lineman has all the traits that scouts rave about. He's one of the best players in the draft and would fit perfectly in the Saints starting lineup.

Round 2, Pick 42: Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

The Saints need to add a wide receiver to pair alongside Chris Olave. With Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. coming off a breakout year, he could be the perfect option.

Cooper is a physical beast and a red zone monster. He scored 13 touchdowns for Indiana this season, while nearing the 1,000-yard mark. At pick No. 42, he was the best wide receiver on the board. Filling the hole at wide receiver in Tyler Shough's offense should be a priority this offseason.

Round 3, Pick 73: Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs for a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With Alvin Kamara quickly approaching the end of his best years in the NFL, the Saints need to find his successor.

In the third round, Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson was still on the board, so he was the pick.

Johnson is coming off a huge year in which he ran for nearly 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns. It's hard to tackle him one on one, which makes him the perfect power back to complement Kamara for the next few years.

