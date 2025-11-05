Saints Already Have Rashid Shaheed Replacement
The New Orleans Saints made a difficult decision on Tuesday and traded receiver Rashid Shaeed to the Seattle Seahawks.
This is a move that will have a big impact on the offense in the short term, to say the least. New Orleans' offense hasn't been firing on all cylinders anyway, but Shaheed was a bright spot. On the other hand, the Saints did get a solid return (a fourth- and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft) for a guy heading to free agency after the season. The return actually was better than what the Las Vegas Raiders got from the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jakobi Meyers (a fourth- and a sixth-round pick).
It will be difficult for the Saints to fill in for Shaheed right away, but there's an argument that this trade could inadvertently make another one look better. New Orleans acquired Devaughn Vele from the Denver Broncos for a fourth- and a seventh-round pick before the season but hasn't really utilized him since.
The Saints have a replacement already for Rashid Shaheed
Vele has played in eight games for the Saints, including three starts, and has just five catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. As a rookie last year with Denver, Vele had 41 catches for 475 yards. Vele hasn't had a catch in three of the Saints' last four games with his lone grab being for 10 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has talent, but hasn't been involved in the Saints' offense so far this season.
For a team that already doesn't have much draft capital to work with, trading two picks for Vele already was questionable at the time. His lack of targets has made the deal look even worse. He has just 10 targets in general on the season so far.
With Shaheed out the door, there is a clear opening at receiver and if Vele can step into that vacuum, it will at least quiet the noise on that deal.
The Shaheed deal stings for New Orleans' offense. He was having a career year and showed an instant connection with Tyler Shough in his first start against the Rams. But, they got much-needed draft picks and have Vele on the roster. If the Saints don't start using him more, especially with Shaheed now gone, it's going to make that deal look even worse.
More NFL: Kellen Moore Perfectly Summed Up ‘Bittersweet’ Saints Deadline