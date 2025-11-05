Saints Announce RB Signing That Can Give Offense Instant Boost
It's no secret that the New Orleans Saints' offense hasn't been cooking so far this season.
New Orleans is actually averaging the second-fewest points in the National Football League per game at 15.3, ahead of just the Tennessee Titans. On top of this, the Saints just traded away their No. 2 wide receiver in Rashid Shaheed. So, clearly, they need some sort of boost
That explosiveness hasn't come from the running game so far, but they did announce a move that can help on Wednesday as New Orleans shared that second-year running back Audric Estimé has been signed to the active roster.
"The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Audric Estimé to the active roster from the practice squad and re-signed defensive tackle Coziah Izzard to the practice squad, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis," the Saints announced. "Estime, 5-11, 227, was originally a fifth-round selection (147th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of Notre Dame.
"In 2024, Estimé played in 13 games with one start and carried 76 times for 310 yards (4.1 avg.) with two touchdowns, while making five receptions for 27 yards. He spent the first six weeks of the 2025 season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, before joining the Saints practice roster for the last two weeks."
Adding Audric Estimé to the active roster can help the offense
This is the type of move that may not get talked about a lot, but really could help. Right now, the Saints are 27th in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 89.6. The passing offense hasn't been much better, but it is ranked at No. 22 right now with 197.6 passing yards per game. Plus, the team just put rookie Tyler Shough in, who showed flashes over the last two weeks.
Estimé played in 13 games as a rookie last year with the Denver Broncos and had 310 yards on 76 attempts to go along with two touchdowns. He averaged 4.1 yards per attempt in the small sample size. In comparison, Alvin Kamara is averaging 3.6 yards per attempt this year and rookie Devin Neal is averaging 3.5 yards per attempt.
This isn't to say that Estimé is going to overtake Kamara in the backfield. He isn't and shouldn't. But, his addition to the active roster can give New Orleans some fresh legs right now with upside. The Saints need to get something working in their favor and this is the type of move that could help.
