Saints Announce Specialist Roster Move Before Buccaneers Game

The New Orleans Saints added two pieces to the active roster on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans had two open roster spots and filled them by signing receiver Dante Pettis and guard William Sherman to the active roster, per the team.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed WR Dante Pettis and G William Sherman from the practice squad to the active roster," the Saints announced. "Pettis, 6-2, 200, was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round (44th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. The San Clemente, Calif. native has played in 61 career games with 19 starts for the 49ers (2018-20), New York Giants (2020-21), Chicago Bears (2022) and Saints (2024-25), recording 84 receptions for 1,118 yards (13.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns, along with three carries for 35 yards...

The Saints had a busy Tuesday

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dante Pettis (17) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Sherman, 6-4, 300, was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Colorado. After appearing in one game as a rookie with the Patriots, the Raleigh, N.C. native spent time on the practice squads with the Patriots (2021) and the Denver Broncos (2022-24) before appearing in two games with New Orleans in 2025."

Neither of these moves are shocking. Pettis and Sherman both have played in games for New Orleans this season and have been on the practice squad. For Pettis specifically, Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports pointed out that his three elevations from the practice squad have been used up.

"Pettis has been the team’s punt returner since the Rashid Shaheed trade. Saints maxed out his three elevations. He had to be signed to continue in that role," Nowak wrote on X.

Of the moves, the biggest surprise is one they didn't make. New Orleans has two kickers on the practice squad Charlie Smyth and Cade York. Smyth won the kicker battle last week and nailed a 56-yard field goal against the Miami Dolphins. Right now there isn't a kicker on the Saints' active roster, but they can elevate Smyth two more times, so there's not a pressing need at this point to bring him -- or York -- to the active roster.

