Saints Land Ex-Steelers Starter After 8-Player Workout

The New Orleans Saints looked for ways to add more defensive depth on Tuesday and came away with a deal.

New Orleans hosted eight defensive players for workouts on Tuesday including defensive backs Beanie Bishop, LaMareon James, Trey Vaval, and JT Woods. The Saints also hosted linebackers Kana'I Mauga, KC Ossai, Cam Riley, and Devin Veresuk, as shared by NFL Trade Rumors' Tony Camino.

The Saints are adding a new CB

The name to pay attention to here is Bishop. He played in all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and made six starts. Over that stretch, the 25-year-old cornerback hauled in four interceptions, tallied seven passes defended, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 57.1 completion percentage on 63 targets against him in coverage.



After the workout, the Saints announced that Bishop has been signed to New Orleans' practice squad.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed CB Beanie Bishop Jr. to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of RB Ian Wheeler," the Saints announced. "In addition, the club also waived WR Kevin Austin Jr. and T Barry Wesley. Bishop, 5'10, 184, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2024 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. As a rookie in 2024, he played in 17 games with six starts, recording 39 tackles (25 solo), two stops for a loss, a half-sack, seven pass breakups, and four interceptions, earning 2024 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team honors.

"In October of 2024, the Louisville, Ky. native was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month after registering 16 tackles (13 solo), two tackles for loss and an NFL-tying best three interceptions. His four interceptions as a rookie were tied for the most by an undrafted rookie in 2024, were the most by a Steelers undrafted rookie in franchise history, and tied for the ninth-most by an undrafted rookie since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger."

After the season he had in 2024, it's somewhat surprising that a player of his age was available. Pittsburgh Steelers On SI's Jacob Punturi pointed out that Bishop's role in the organization "disappeared" and the team needed a roster spot back in November for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, so they decided to move on.

Now, the Saints have a young corner with upside on their hands.

