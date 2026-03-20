Saints Bring Back Key Depth Piece for 2026 Season

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a veteran pass rusher.

On Thursday night, New Orleans announced that it re-signed four-year veteran defensive end Chris Rumph II after spending the 2025 season with the franchise.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has re-signed defensive end Chris Rumph II," the Saints announced. "Rumph, 6-2, 244, is a five-year NFL veteran, who was originally selected in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers out of Duke. In four seasons with the Chargers (2021-24) and one with the Saints (2025), the Gainesville, Fla. native has played in 54 regular season games and recorded 64 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, two pass breakups, seven stops for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 24 special teams stops. In a 2022 AFC Wild Card Playoff for the Chargers, he added his 25th special teams stop.

The Saints are keeping the veteran in town

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chris Rumph II (58) celebrates win against the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Rumph enjoyed a productive campaign on both defense and special teams in his first season in New Orleans in 2025, playing in all 17 games for the first time in his career and reaching career-bests in total tackles (35), solo stops (19), tackles for loss (three), special teams stops (14) and recorded his first career forced fumble. He also posted two sacks and one pass breakup."

Rumph played in all 17 games for the Saints in 2025. He didn't make a start for the Saints, but he was an important depth piece for the franchise. He had two sacks, 47 total tackles and four quarterback hits for the Saints. He got into the action for 330 snaps on defense and had a bigger role on special teams as he was on the field for 351 snaps there.

He was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2021. He played three seasons in Los Angeles and racked up three sacks and 39 total tackles in 37 games played. In 2025, he was much more productive as a member of the Saints than he was in any of his three seasons in Los Angeles. This isn't the type of move that will make waves, but it keeps a key depth piece in town.