Saints' Tyler Shough Up For Hardware After Meteoric Rookie Season

The New Orleans Saints have a potential star on their hands in rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

That's an aggressive thing to say, but it is the truth with the young signal-caller. In nine games he completely shifted the perception of the franchise, despite a multitude of injuries piling up for the franchise. Shough made nine starts and went 204-of-295 (69.2 percent) passing for 2,256 yards, 10 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 177 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

If you were to project those numbers across 17 games, it would be 4,261.9 passing yards, 18.8 passing touchdowns, 9.4 interceptions, 334 rushing yards, and 5.6 rushing touchdowns. 4,261 passing yards would be fifth in the league just behind New England Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye. This is a projection, but it shows how he was getting comfortable at the NFL level as a rookie after not even starting to kick off the year.

Now, he has a chance to earn some hardware. The Saints announced that Shough is one of six finalists for the 2025 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.

The Saints rookie can take home some hardware

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was named one of six finalists for the 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year award," the team announced. "Fans can vote at nfl.com/rookies through the end of the voting period on Friday, Jan. 30 with the winner will be selected during Super Bowl Week in the Bay Area...

"Also nominated for the award include New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger."

This award is separate from the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, which Shough very well should be in the mix for. Fans have a chance to vote for the winner of the 2025 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award themselves. A bit confusing with multiple awards, but it just goes to show how good of a season Shough had for New Orleans.

