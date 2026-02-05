Saints' Cam Jordan Stirs Pot With Josh Allen After Early Playoff Exit

There are only two teams left standing with the 2025 National Football League season just about to wrap up.

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Who saw this matchup coming when the 2025 season kicked off? If you can make that claim, you might as well play the lottery as well.

Unfortunately, the New Orleans Saints didn't make the playoffs this season, but there weren't high expectations heading into the campaign anyway. That will be different in 2026. The Saints turned things around at the midway point of the 2025 campaign when Tyler Shough took over as the team's starting quarterback. He got nine starts under his belt and now the Saints are poised for a bigger 2026 campaign. A different team that did have high expectations was the Buffalo Bills, especially as AFC teams fell, like the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the difference in expectations, the Saints and Bills are in the same place right now, on the outside looking in.

The Saints star took a shot

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Super Bowl Week here, there has been endless chatter all across the league. Saints star — and pending free agent — Cameron Jordan, who has a bright future ahead in media if he wants it, has been all over the place. For example, he joined ESPN's "First Take" and in the process took a shot at Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“Josh Allen, if I thought anything, I thought this year was the year,” Jordan said. “I said, ‘All these guys are out, it’s his time.’ And he proved what I thought about him. He plays excellent during the season. He shows up, he’s Superman, but at the same time, he can’t win those big games."

The NFL offseason is here for 30 of the 32 teams across the league and there's already plenty of talking points out there. Jordan isn't one to shy away from a take and he's certainly good TV, both on the field for the Saints and on at a desk.

