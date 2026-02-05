This Packers Playmaker Should Top Saints’ Offseason Wish List
The New Orleans Saints wide receiver room is one area that the franchise could afford to bolster this offseason.
Chris Olave sits at the top. The young playmaker cemented his status among the game's elite by being named Second-Team All-Pro in 2025 after racking up 100 catches, 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games played. He's the team's No. 1 receiver and should be for a long time ahead. Olave is eligible for a contract extension and that arguably should be a priority for the team this offseason.
Beyond Olave, the Saints have Devaughn Vele, who is currently slotted as the team's No. 2 receiver. When his role picked up after Rashid Shaheed was traded, he looked like a clear-cut No. 2 receiver with 239 yards across his final four games before getting hurt. That's a pace of 59.75 yards per game and 1,015 yards across a 17-game pace.
The Saints could use one more receiver
Beyond these two, there are depth options, like Kevin Austin Jr., Dante Pettis, Trey Palmer and Ja'Lynn Polk. But if the team wants to take Tyler Shough's development to another level, there should be another playmaker between Olave and Vele. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin floated a solution while listing one player each team should "prioritize" this offseason: Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers.
"NFC South," Dubin wrote. "Atlanta Falcons: TE David Njoku, Carolina Panthers: ED Odafe Oweh, New Orleans Saints: WR Romeo Doubs [and] Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Devin Lloyd. ... The Saints traded away Rashid Shaheed during this past season and need to add a complement to Chris Olave. They can't come into next year with DeVaughn Vele and Kevin Austin Jr. as the secondary pass-catchers. Doubs is still 25 years old and has been reliable in Green Bay, and could do more in an expanded role."
Doubs is just 25 years old and tallied 55 catches, 724 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 while playing in 16 games for the Packers. He has potential for more, but even that production would be enough. Mix him with Olave, Vele and Juwan Johnson and all of a sudden you have a high-octane passing offense with weapons everywhere.
