Saints' Taysom Hill Reaches NFL History Not Seen Since 1950s

The New Orleans Saints played their final home game of the 2025 National Football League season on Sunday against the New York Jets and it was a doozy.

New Orleans took down the New York Jets, 29-6. The Saints got contributions from all across the roster. Tyler Shough shined, but Taysom Hill arguably was the star of the day. Hill has had a roller coaster of a year. His 2024 season ended early after suffering a torn ACL. He was only able to play in eight games, but was a weapon. He had six rushing touchdowns, 278 rushing yards, 23 catches, and 187 receiving yards. That's a lot of production in just eight games.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

His 2025 season started late as he recovered from the knee injury and there were rumors for months about the possibility of a trade. He wasn't dealt and although his numbers haven't been prolific this season, he had his best of the season on Sunday against the Jets. Hill had 42 rushing yards, four catches for 36 yards, and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass in the win.

Taysom Hill is a Saints legend

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) attempts to tackle New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the official Pro Football Hall of Fame X account shared that Hill became the fourth player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He's the first player in the Super Bowl era to reach the market and fourth overall in the history of the National Football League.

"Taysom Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era and the fourth player all-time to record at least 1,000 career passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards," the account shared. "He joins Bob Hoernschemeyer, George Taliaferro, and Charley Trippi as the only players to reach the milestone."

@T_Hill4 became the first player in the Super Bowl era and the fourth player all time to record at least 1,000 career passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He joins Bob Hoernschemeyer, George Taliaferro and Charley Trippi as the only players to reach the… pic.twitter.com/o26Bo7icma — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 23, 2025

Bob Hoernschemeyer, George Taliaferro, and Charley Trippi all wrapped up their playing careers in 1955. Since then, no one has been able to do what Hill has accomplished with the Saints.

He's a special talent, but will be a free agent at the end of the season. If this is his end of the road in New Orleans, it has been a legendary run.

More NFL: Saints' Tyler Shough Outpacing Derek Carr Through 7 Starts