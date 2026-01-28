Saints' Demario Davis Gives Free Agency Update on Himself

The New Orleans Saints have a few pending free agents that the team needs to prioritize this offseason.

One of them is longtime star linebacker Demario Davis. He already has made it known that he wants to play in 2026. New Orleans has had Davis over the last eight seasons and he had one of the better seasons of his career in 2025 and set a new career high with 143 total tackles.

On Tuesday, Davis joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and was asked about free agency. Adams opened the conversation by asking Davis where he was at in the process of returning to New Orleans and he noted that he's "coming back to the NFL" and opened up about the process.

The Saints star opened up

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I'm coming back to the NFL," Davis said with a smile. "I'm coming back to the NFL. And I'm excited about that. I am super excited about that. I keep training all the way through the Super Bowl so my body feels great. I'm just excited. I'm just excited for the offseason. We'll finish up these games watching them through the Super Bowl and then get into my offseason regimen. ... How that plays out, we shall see.

Adams followed up and asked Davis what is priority is in free agency.

"As I'm watching these playoff games ... I'm looking at some of these defenses and we live in an offensive-really-loaded game. The game is slanted, seemingly sometimes, to the offense. ... Some of these defenses just need a guy that can help these young guys take that next step. How does a Kool-Aid McKinstry take that next step? How does an Alontae Taylor go from being good to great? ... But they have to have a veteran to help them take that next step. I think that's what I'm noticing on a lot of these defense, they don't have that. That's what's motivating for me. That's where I think I bring the most value."

Adams took to X and noted that Davis sounds like he's "open" to testing the market and that she's "speechless."

"Sounds like Saints Demario Davis is open to testing the market," Adams wrote on X. "Career high in total tackles. Veteran leader. I'm kinda speechless."

Davis has earned the opportunity to look for a new deal in free agency — whether that is with New Orleans or not. He's still an elite player. If the Saints want him, they need to pay him what he's worth.

