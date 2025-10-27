Saints Expected To Trade Playmaker, Says Adam Schefter
The New Orleans Saints are now 1-7 on the season and have eight days left until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.
There have been rumors out there for weeks about the Saints. As we get closer to the deadline, they are only going to pick up steam even more. That's what happens when you have one of the worst records in the NFL, teams come calling about your best players.
ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and gave an update on the Saints and noted that teams have been calling about the receivers on the roster and that he thinks either Rashid Shaheed or Brandin Cooks will be moved before the Nov. 4th trade deadline.
"I think there will be a wide receiver move or two made before the deadline," Schefter said. "Everybody has been calling the Saints, checking in there. Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave. They're not going to get rid of Chris Olave, they want him. Brandin Cooks. I think that at least one of those wide receivers get traded here in the next eight days. "
The Saints have multiple difficult decisions to make
Shaheed has a cap hit just over $4.4 million this year and will be a free agent once the campaign comes to an end. The former All-Pro has 39 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns so far this season in eight games. New Orleans has used him in the punt return game as well. He has nine returns for 120 yards.
Cooks signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Saints this past offseason as he reunited with the franchise. The 32-year-old has played in all eight games for the Saints so far this season and has 17 catches for 149 yards.
It's a complicated time of the year as teams have to determine their way forward around the deadline. Unfortunately, the Saints are a team that has struggled this season and isn't in a position to add. To make matters worse, the Saints have to decide who will be their starting quarterback moving forward after benching Spencer Rattler on Sunday. All in all, it's a tough time for New Orleans.
