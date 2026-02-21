Saints 25-Year-Old QB May Have Played His Last Down in New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints hosted a quarterback battle between youngster Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough last offseason.

Rattler would eventually win the quarterback battle, as he was named the starter before Week 1. But Rattler wouldn't get the Saints going early in the year. They struggled to stay competitive, though the young quarterback didn't look bad.

Eventually, the Saints would turn the team over to Shough. As a result, they turned their season around in a big way. Shough would help lead them to numerous big wins, finishing the season closer to the top of the division than anybody expected.

Going into next season, it's clear that Shough is the starter of the future, which leaves Rattler sitting on the bench behind him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

ESPN's Aaron Schatz recently suggested the Saints could look to move on from Rattler this offseason to give the young quarterback a change of scenery.

Spencer Rattler could be on the move this offseason

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands the ball off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"With a number of teams looking to make a change at quarterback, ESPN's Ben Solak has suggested Rattler as an option for a starting job somewhere next season." Schatz wrote. "The Saints have clearly committed to Tyler Shough as their starter now. But Rattler had a very respectable 50.1 QBR in eight starts in 2025, which actually was higher than Shough's 48.8. Rattler has strong physical tools, but he also showed a better grasp of the mental aspects of the position last season."

The Saints should be able to land a draft pick in a trade that sends Rattler to a team that needs a quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Jets all make sense as landing spots for the young quarterback.

Rattler didn't play bad during his time under center for the Saints, so he should still hold a little bit of value.

Either way, it would make a lot of sense for the Saints to give Rattler the opportunity to battle for a starting job with a new team. A trade for a sixth round pick would make sense for all involved, especially Rattler.

More NFL: NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Potential Superstar LB in Round 1