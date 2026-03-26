Saints Eyeing San Diego State Safety Eric Butler: Full Breakdown

The next month is going to be full of prospect talk around big-name prospects the national fanbase has likely heard of, and plenty of guys fans may not have heard of quite yet.

That will change over the next month. One prospect who fans may not have heard of yet, who reportedly has spoken with the New Orleans Saints, is San Diego State safety Eric Butler, for example, according to 247Sports' Easton Butler.

"San Diego State Safety Eric Butler has been in contact with the Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks, Chargers and Saints since his Pro Day," Butler wrote on X.

Who is Eric Butler?

Oct 12, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; San Diego State Aztecs safety Eric Butler (6) intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Butler played four seasons at San Diego State. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Corona, California. Overall, he played in 48 games throughout his college career with San Diego State. He finished his college career with 119 tackles, one sack, one interception, nine passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Butler isn't a big-name prospect, by any means, right now. He didn't crack Sports Illustrated's list of the top-100 prospects heading to the NFL Draft. He's also not currently on ESPN's list of the top-15 safety prospects heading to the NFL Draft. So, if the Saints are interested, we're talking about someone who is most likely looking at a late-round selection or potentially as an undrafted free agent, depending on how things shake out in the draft, of course. He has good size for a safety and is listed at 6'2'' and 195 pounds. With the Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks, Chargers and the Saints all looking at him, it's safe to assume he's going to land somewhere.

For the Saints, they are pretty loaded right now at safety with Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon and Jonas Sanker at the top of the group. That shouldn't stop the team from considering a late-round pick, though. Again, he has good size and clearly has impressed teams already based on the volume of teams who have reportedly been talking to him. It's still far too early to know what's going to happen in the back of the NFL Draft. It's much easier to project the first round. Then, anything can happen. In the meantime, if you're a Saints fan, Butler is another prospect to at least get familiar with right now with just over a month to go until the NFL Draft.

It's certainly going to be an exciting month.