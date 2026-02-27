Saints Get Early Spencer Rattler Trade Market Update

The offseason is still young, but that doesn't mean that there haven't been a lot of rumors already. With the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine in full swing, we should start to see some action across the league in the very near future, outside of just prospects.

The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans got the trade market going early on Thursday with a swap involving Pro Bowl edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. There are going to be plenty more trades to come over the next few months. We could even start to see things heat up over the next week. Free agency is going to kick off on March 9. If teams want to get deals done beforehand, now would be the time.

When it comes to the New Orleans Saints, the position to watch for the trade market is quarterback. Not because the team is going to add, obviously. But more because the Saints have two different guys in trade rumors including Spencer Rattler and Derek Carr.

The Saints should be open to anything

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate had an update on Rattler on Friday.

"The Saints aren’t in a rush to trade Spencer Rattler, and as of now, no other team has called to check on the 25-year-old’s availability," Paras wrote. "New Orleans would have to legitimately be moved by an offer to part ways. And like with Carr, it can be tricky to find the right team. It doesn’t help, in this case, that there is a sea of backup quarterbacks who could be moved this spring.

"The Bears acknowledged there’s interest in Tyson Bagent, while the Jets have been linked to Philadelphia’s Tanner McKee and Houston’s Davis Mills. Indianapolis gave Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade. San Francisco's Mac Jones won five games and now has the Kyle Shanahan glow. Green Bay’s Malik Willis — the most desired of them all — is set to cash in at free agency. The Saints believe Tyler Shough and Rattler have a great dynamic, creating no reason to break them up so soon."

While the Saints aren't in a rush to deal Rattler, if the right offer comes around, New Orleans shouldn't turn it down. There are teams in need of a starting-caliber quarterback. That could lead to much-needed draft capital.

With two seasons of control left, the Saints don't have to make a move. They always could next year. But, also, with the two seasons of control, that could lead to a higher return.