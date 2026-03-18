Saints Get Hopeful Sign as Cam Jordan Watch Continues

Longtime New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan is still available in free agency after spending the last 15 seasons with the franchise.

Jordan has played in 243 games as a member of the franchise. That is more than any other player in franchise history and it is going to be very difficult to break the mark. The big question is whether he will add to that total in 2026. On the bright side, ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared that the window "hasn't shut" for a new deal.

"Biggest remaining roster holes: Wide receiver or defensive end," Terrell wrote. "The window hasn't shut for the Saints to re-sign Jordan, their franchise sack leader, as negotiations remain ongoing there, but if Jordan doesn't return, then the Saints probably will be looking to add to their pass-rush rotation. Wide receiver remains a priority after the Saints chose not to sign any in free agency."

The Saints have a big season coming up

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

That's positive, at least. There was a bit of fear among Saints fans on social media this week as Jordan joined "The Set with T.Stead." He spoke openly about how he wants to return, but did acknowledge that there's at least a chance he has played his final game with the Saints.

“I know what I want to do, what I want to accomplish,” Jordan said. “If that doesn’t line up (with the Saints), that’s fine as well. Just because I love the city and the organization doesn’t mean the organization or the city has to love me back. The city has and always will, but I’m just simply saying."

The fact that the door is still open is positive. New Orleans already lost one big-time pass rusher in Demario Davis. Jordan is coming off a 10 1/2-sack season in 2025. That's certainly not going to be easy to replace if he does end up walking. Jordan and Chase Young as a duo dominated together in 2025. New Orleans had one of the better defenses in football in general. Keeping Young and Jordan together for another year would help the franchise maintain that into 2026.