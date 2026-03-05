Saints Get Nightmare Cameron Jordan Free Agency Update

Free agency will kick off across the National Football League on March 9 and it sounds like New Orleans Saints legend Cameron Jordan will be reaching the open market.

Jordan has spent his entire 15-year NFL career in New Orleans. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jordan will not have a new deal with New Orleans ahead of free agency and therefore will be able to sign with anyone. Schefter also noted that Jordan is "open" to leaving New Orleans in his first stint in free agency.

"Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, who has spent his 15-year career in New Orleans and had 10.5 sacks last season, will not have new deal in place with New Orleans by next week and now will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, per sources," Schefter wrotte. "Jordan will play a 16th NFL season and is said to be open to leaving New Orleans."

Will Cameron Jordan return in 2026?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jordan had a phenomenal season in 2025. He racked up 10 1/2 sacks, his highest total since 2021. Jordan recently said that he is looking to be "valued" in free agency.

"If you get a 10-sack season, if I was 26, I'd be asking for top dollar," Jordan told TMZ Sports. "Things I've never asked for is top dollar. All I've ever asked for is to be valued."

Jordan noted back in January that he has a "94 percent" chance of returning to New Orleans. But this comes down to the negotiating table. Jordan is a franchise pillar who has spent his entire career in town. He also had a phenomenal 2025 season. He may be 36 years old, but he showed that he has a lot left in the tank. If the Saints want to keep him around, they're going to have to pay for him.

Now, with Jordan set to hit the open market, there surely will be other teams interested in a veteran coming off a 10-sack season. Is this the end for Jordan and New Orleans? Not necessarily, but there is work to do.