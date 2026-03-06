Cameron Jordan Development Sparks Hope for Saints Fans

It was an intriguing day for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

Reports started popping up left and right about various contract restructurings that the team got done in order to not only get into cap compliance, but to give the franchise some space to add more talent once free agency opens up on Monday. As of writing, the Saints now have just over $20 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap, with room to add more. The Saints continued the trend on Friday by creatively restructuring the contract of star running back Alvin Kamara.

But the last few days haven't just been full of contract restructuring chatter. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints and longtime New Orleans star will not have a new deal done before free agency opens on Monday.

"Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, who has spent his 15-year career in New Orleans and had 10.5 sacks last season, will not have a new deal in place with New Orleans by next week and now will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, per sources," Schefter wrote on X. "Jordan will play a 16th NFL season and is said to be open to leaving New Orleans."

The Saints legend will be a free agent

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While this is the case, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football shared on Friday that things are "not necessarily" done between the two parties yet.

"Negotiating value," Underhill said in response to a fan asking about Jordan. "It’s not necessarily over yet."

Jordan has spent his entire 15-year NFL career in New Orleans and is coming off a 10 1/2-sack season in 2025. He was pretty open towards the end of the season and just after the 2025 campaign ended about his interest in coming back. For example, Jordan even said back in December to call Mickey Loomis and get things "right."

"Just call (Mickey Loomis), get us right," Jordan said. "We can still shake some things out. I love this game so much, I think there's so much I can give to the game and when put in, I can still play at a high level. So hey, I'll just take every opportunity like it's my last opportunity, and that's what I've been doing since Day 1. You never know when it's going to be over for you. Year 1, Year 2, Year 15 now. I just love being a part of the brotherhood."

While reports point to the two sides not having a deal done before free agency opens on March 9, keep an eye on this market.