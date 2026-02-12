Old Derek Carr Comments Add Fuel to Loud Jets Rumors

There already has been plenty of speculation out there about the New York Jets' quarterback room and one name that has started to get a lot of heat is Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo opened up the door to the chatter on Super Bowl Sunday by reporting that Carr could come out of retirement. Now, he doesn't fully control his own destiny here right now. The Saints have Carr's rights. Tyler Shough is firmly planted as the Saints' starter so if Carr wants to play, he would seemingly need to be traded.

New York's hiring of Bill Musgrave as the team's quarterbacks coach only increased the speculation because he previously worked with Carr. The quarterback market is thin. Carr really would be an intriguing pickup for the franchise if he actually does decide to unretire.

The Jets have to consider the idea at least

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) rolls out the pocket against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With the chatter picking up, old comments by Carr from back in December also added fuel to the fire as he spoke about how much he loves Aaron Glenn and Jets fans on the "Home Grown with David & Derek Carr" podcast.

"I love Aaron Glenn," Carr said. "Aaron Glenn is a good friend. Love Aaron Glenn. I talk to him whenever it's viable. ... I love him, but I also love Jet fans. Here's why. I threw checked cover zero little deal. I threw this game-winner. Jets fans, because we helped them get a worse draft pick donated to Valley Children's Hospital. I got so many tweets [saying] thank you so much. Valley Children's was even telling me 'We're getting so many New Jersey and New York calls right now to donate.' So, Jet fans, I love you. Thank you for helping the kids."

So Carr loves Glenn, loves Jets fans, has had interest in the team in the past before Aaron Rodgers came to town and has worked with Musgrave in the past. The idea of a move almost makes too much sense. But, again, this all hinges on Carr actually coming out of retirement.

