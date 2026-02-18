Saints $24M Legend at Crossroads After Nearly a Decade

The New Orleans Saints will have a decision to make involving running back Alvin Kamara this offseason.

Kamara played in just 11 games in 2025 and is 30 years old. He signed a two-year, $24.5 million pact with the franchise that has one year left. His salary cap hit is expected to jump from just over $9.7 million in 2025 to just over $18.6 million in 2026. That's a big hit anyway. But coming off an injury-filled 2025 campaign, it's hard to imagine that the contract is going to stay as is.

There are already void years built into the deal. If the Saints can restructure the deal, arguably that would be the most obvious path forward. While this is the case, NFL.com's Matt Okada listed Kamara as New Orleans' most "notable" cut candidate.

The Saints have an Alvin Kamara decision to make

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

"Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints RB," Okada wrote. "Arguably the offensive face of the franchise since Drew Brees retired, Kamara may have reached the end of his tenure in New Orleans. The 30-year-old running back had easily the least productive season of his career in 2025, totaling career lows in rushing yards (471), receiving yards (186), scrimmage touchdowns (one) and yards per touch (4.0). He also posted career lows in explosive run rate (7.6 percent) and missed tackle rate (20.6 percent), according to Next Gen Stats.

"The Saints likely haven’t found their future at the position yet -- ﻿Audric Estimé﻿, ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ nor ﻿Devin Neal﻿ really fit the bill -- but with a cap hit of $18.6 million, their vision probably shouldn’t involve Kamara. Cutting him before June 1 only frees up $360,000 (with $18.2 million in dead money), so he’s an excellent candidate for a post-June 1 designation (when the cap savings rockets up to $8.5 million). But either way, 2026 should be the first season in nearly a decade without the Pro Bowl back in the Bayou."

Okada's points are perfectly valid. Financially, it does make sense. But this is a franchise pillar we're talking about. The same conversations have been had with other guys, like Cameron Jordan and Taysom Hill last offseason. Each time, the Saints found a way through.

The most likely option should be some sort of restructuring and then adding another back to pair with the franchise star. A cut would be surprising at this point, but something does have to be done about that contract.

