Saints Found Long-Term Solution In Jonas Sanker

The New Orleans Saints' secondary had a lot of questions heading into the 2025 season.

New Orleans lost cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency ahead of the campaign and traded away Marshon Lattimore last season. Outside of Kool-Aid McKinstry, the cornerback room was completely up in the air.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The same could be said about the safety room outside of veteran safety Justin Reid, who was one of the team's biggest splashes in free agency last offseason. The safety group wasn't talked about too much because it seemed like the team would enter the season with Reid and Tyrann Mathieu as the starters after the Saints restructured the All-Pro's deal. But Mathieu opted to retire, which led the team to sign Julian Blackmon in free agency. Unfortunately, he played in just one game before getting hurt. He has been out since.

The Saints rookie has thrived

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker (33) breaks up a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Fortunately for the Saints, rookie safety Jonas Sanker has stepped up and looks like a potential long-term option for the team besides Reid.

Sanker recorded his third takeaway -- and second interception -- of the season on Sunday, which actually tied him with Adebo for the most takeaways by a Saints rookie since 2021, per the team.

"With that interception off QB Brady Cook, Jonas Sanker has three takeaways in his rookie campaign, the most by a Saints rookie since CB Paulson Adebo in 2021," the team announced.

With that interception off QB Brady Cook, Jonas Sanker has three takeaways in his rookie campaign, the most by a @Saints rookie since CB Paulson Adebo in 2021. https://t.co/r2g4nMZKFy — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 21, 2025

That's not all, though. Sanker has had a phenomenal rookie season overall for New Orleans. The 23-year-old has appeared in all 15 games for New Orleans -- including 14 starts -- and has two interceptions, six passes defended, one fumble recovery, and 75 total tackles on the season. Quarterbacks have had a tough time throwing his way. Sanker has allowed just 17 completions on the season (17-of-27 in coverage, 63 percent) for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanker was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 93 overall pick. He's quickly gone from solid depth with upside to being a clear-cut starter and someone for fans to be excited about each week.

More NFL: Saints’ Chris Olave Explains Why He Almost Retired