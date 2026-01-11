Saints Linked To Patriots LB After Career Year

If the New Orleans Saints play their cards right this offseason, they can make some serious noise in the NFC South next season.

Take a look at the division this year. The Carolina Panthers won the division at ... 8-9. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons both also went 8-9. The Saints went 6-11, but were 5-4 in the nine starts made by Tyler Shough. The team as constructed with the rookie under center was above .500, which would've made them compete for the division title.



If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Saints beat the Panthers twice and the Buccaneers with Shough under center. But they lost against the Falcons twice. The division is completely up for grabs and the Saints have optimism, but need to add a few pieces this offseason. One speculative fit that makes sense is New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson. Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar threw Chaisson's name out there in a column digging into the top needs and targets for New Orleans this offseason.

The Saints should add another piece

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"New Orleans will now look to build around Shough and could target several players in free agency including guard David Edwards, pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Rico Dowdle," Bachar wrote. "The Saints also own the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 draft, giving them the opportunity to potentially select top prospects such as Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane or Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey."

Chaisson is 26 years old and will be a free agent after making $3 million in 2025 with the Patriots. He had a career-high 7 1/2 sacks in 16 games played in 2025, including 10 starts. If the Saints want to add a young pass rusher with upside, Chaisson would make a lot of sense.

Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan are both free agents. The team should bring both back as well, but at this point they're both likely options for one more season or two at most. Chaisson could be a long-term option to pair with them along with Chase Young to help the team in 2026, and beyond.

The Saints looked very good down the stretch defensively. This is the type of move that would make the defense even better.

More NFL: Saints Linked To Packers WR To Help Tyler Shough