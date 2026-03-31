How Saints Plan to Replace Alontae Taylor

The New Orleans Saints have some big shoes to fill on the defensive side of the ball right now.

The Saints lost Demario Davis in free agency, but did a good job by replacing him with linebacker Kaden Elliss. The Saints still have a decision to make with defensive end Cameron Jordan, who is available in free agency. New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore said on Monday that the Saints "love" Jordan, but this is a process in free agency and you've got to let it play out.

Another guy the Saints have lost already is Alontae Taylor. The veteran cornerback saw plenty of time in the "star" role in Brandon Staley's defense, and that's difficult to replace. Moore acknowledged that it will be a "challenge" for the Saints to replace Taylor, but did not that there are internal pieces that could plug the hole, as transcribed by Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports.

Who will the Saints add next to replace Alontae Taylor?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"It’s obviously going to be a challenge," Moore said, as transcribed by Nowak. "I think we’ve got some guys in our building, obviously, we feel like can make that transition, both from the corner and the safety buckets.”

Nowak noted that a lot of these decisions will come down to what happens in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft.

"Sounds like the plan is to see what happens in the draft and then keep evaluating," Nowak wrote. "For example, Saints could potentially go CB at No. 8 ... then you're trying to figure out which of Kool-Aid or Quincy Riley is the ideal fit inside. Drafting a plug-and play nickel option at 42 also feels like a possibility. If the Saints don't add a DB in the draft, FA probably comes into play and you probably also look at [Julian Blackmon] and [Jonas Sanker] in the mix for that role. I'm also assuming Caleb Downs isn't an option, but who knows."

If the Saints could get former Ohio State star Caleb Downs at No. 8 or former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane in the first round, that arguably would solve the problem. Delane is someone who has gotten a lot of buzz recently, including a 30 visit with New Orleans.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was also spotted speaking with Delane.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis chats with LSU CB Mansoor Delane at LSU Pro Day (video by @TheJeffTakeWVUE ) pic.twitter.com/1LEqLglyN9 — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) March 23, 2026

If the Saints draft a corner, like Delane, then they would have three intriguing young corners on their roster for the foreseeable future with Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley as well. Drafting Downs wouldn't be as clean a fit, but it would give New Orleans an elite prospect in the secondary that some have called the best overall prospect in the draft class.

The Saints have big shoes to fill and it all starts with the 2026 NFL Draft.