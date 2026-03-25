Saints Met With Cincinnati 105-Tackle Machine Jake Golday

With the 2026 National Football League Draft under one month away, you're going to hear a lot about all of the big-name prospects out there.

The New Orleans Saints have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and a handful of the prospects who have been linked to New Orleans are wide receiver Carnell Tate, edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs, to name a few. The big-name prospects always are going to make the most headlines, but the NFL Draft is seven rounds and plenty of guys sign afterward as undrafted free agents. While the media world can think more about the big-name prospects, teams have to think about way more than that.

For example, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reported that the Saints did individual drills with Cincinnati linebackers Jake Golday and Jack Dingle at Cincinnati's recent Pro Day.

The Saints have been looking at prospects all over the place

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) smiles during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Both Bearcats linebackers, Jake Golday and Jack Dingle, performed incredibly well," Pauline wrote. "Golday ran a super-fast three-cone drill of 6.84 seconds as well as 4.33 seconds in the short shuttle, the latter being a slight improvement from his combine mark. He stood on his 40-yard time of 4.62 seconds from Indianapolis, though he had hand-times as fast as 4.55 seconds from his run. ...

"Dingle, a woefully underrated linebacker, timed anywhere from 4.51 seconds to 4.62 seconds in the 40, 4.13 seconds in the short shuttle, and 7.10 in the three-cone; hit 35 inches in the vertical jump; and completed 23 reps on the bench after measuring just over 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. Like Golday, he looked terrific in position drills and then later met with the Saints."

Of the two, Golday arguably is the most interesting. In 2025, he played in 12 games for Cincinnati and had 105 total tackles and 3 1/2 sacks while also racking up three passes defended and a forced fumble. He logged six tackles for a loss as well. He also is listed at 6'4'' and 239 pounds. Dingle has a comparable size, but never racked up more than 60 tackles in his college career. He set the career high with 60 tackles in 2025. His highest total before that was 53 tackles in 12 games in 2023.

Now, tackles aren't the only statistic to look at, but it is an important one. Also, it's important to note that Sports Illustrated has Golday as the No. 35 overall prospect in the draft class. Dingle didn't crack the top-100. So, if the Saints are interested in either, Golday would be more of a second- or third-round target, whereas Dingle would be a late-round flier.