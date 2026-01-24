Saints Named 'Best' Option for 24-Year-Old Jets Star

The New Orleans Saints have a superstar running back on their hands in Alvin Kamara.

That has been the case over the last nine seasons. But Kamara is now 30 years old and only was able to play in 11 games in 2025. As of now, Kamara is only under contract for one more season in 2026 and then will be a free agent afterward. Kamara should be in New Orleans as long as he wants to be, but the Saints should also be on the lookout for another option to pair with him moving forward.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

If the Saints could add another option into the mix with Kamara, it would provide injury insurance and help the longtime Saints star's workload. One option the Saints should target is former New York Jets running back Breece Hall. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron called the Saints the "best Landing spot" for the Jets star.

The Saints should sign Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"RB Breece Hall, New York Jets: 76.6 PFF Grade," Cameron wrote. "Best Landing spot: New Orleans Saints. A myriad of injuries in the backfield left the Saints' running game underwhelming this season, finishing 31st in PFF rushing grade (68.8) as a team. Ineffective production on a down-to-down basis amounted to just 3.4 yards per attempt on designed runs (31st), while limited big-play ability resulted in just 6.5% of runs going for 10 or more yards, the lowest in the NFL.

"Enter Breece Hall, who had a career year in 2025, producing an 83.5 PFF grade and racking up 26 explosive runs. The Saints led the NFL in inside zone usage this season (35%), just one spot ahead of the Jets. Hall’s fit within Kellen Moore’s scheme is picture perfect, as the former Jet posted the third-highest PFF rushing grade (83.6) on inside zone runs this past season."

Hall racked up 1,065 rushing yards and 1,415 total yards from scrimmage in 2025. Hall is also just 24 years old. He's young and could go a long way paired with Kamara. If the Saints could find a way to pair these two, they arguably would have the top running back duo in football.

More NFL: Saints CB Went From Question Mark to 'Secret Superstar'