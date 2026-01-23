Saints CB Went From Question Mark to 'Secret Superstar'

The New Orleans Saints entered the 2025 National Football League season with some serious questions at cornerback.

When the Saints entered the 2024 season, they had Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo along with Alontae Taylor. By the time the 2025 season started, neither Lattimore nor Adebo was with the franchise any longer. Taylor was still a key cog for the defense, but the Saints had to figure out what they had beyond him. Kool-Aid McKinstry was selected in the second round of the 2024 National Football League Draft and was poised for a much larger role.

He stepped up and had a big year. McKinstry had three interceptions, 17 passes defended and 76 total tackles, while starting all 17 games. McKinstry was targeted 92 times in coverage and allowed 54 receptions (58.7 completion percentage) for 752 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Saints are fortunate to have Kool-Aid McKinstry

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McKinstry played well enough that Pro Football Focus' Zach Tantillo labeled him as the team's "secret superstar."

"New Orleans Saints: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry," Tantillo wrote. "McKinstry logged a 71.4 PFF coverage grade, the highest mark on the Saints’ defense. His play down the stretch was borderline elite, but with the Saints out of playoff contention, his performance largely fell on deaf ears. From Weeks 10 through 18, McKinstry posted an 83.8 PFF coverage grade, the third-highest figure in the NFL, as the Saints finished the season 5-3."

With all of the changes in the cornerback room, the Saints needed someone to step up and McKinstry was that guy. He played in 15 games as a rookie in 2024, including nine starts. There were questions about whether he could be the team's No. 1 corner heading into the 2025 season. He answered the call and was exactly that, especially in the second half of the season.

Tyler Shough got most of the positive buzz down the stretch and the rookie class as a whole, but McKinstry can't be forgotten. He was an unsung hero from the 2025 season.

