Saints Predicted to Pair Explosive 1,156-Yard WR With Chris Olave

It's still very early, but it seems like the New Orleans Saints are going to be in a very good position to add a big-time piece with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

When you think of the Saints, there are a few holes the franchise needs to plug this offseason if they want to take a significant step towards contention in the NFC South. The Saints need to add an explosive No. 2 receiver, more running back depth with Alvin Kamara getting up there, one or two pass rushers and a guard.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The 2026 NFL Draft won't be here until April 23. The next few months are going to be full of mock drafts, rumors, prospect meetings, and plenty of speculation. New Orleans arguably is in a very good spot. The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick and it would be a shock if it wasn't used on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. So, only six non-quarterback prospects are expected to come off the board by the time New Orleans is on the clock. By the time the Saints are on the clock someone like running back Jeremiyah Love, safety Caleb Downs, edge Rueben Bain Jr., receiver Jordyn Tyson, receiver Makai Lemon or defensive tackle Peter Woods will be available. Any would be a good get. Arguably, offense should be a priority.

The Saints need a playmaker

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, NFL Network's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah dropped his second mock draft of the offseason and had the Saints going receiver with Lemon.

"New Orleans Saints — No. 8 Pick," Jeremiah wrote. "Makai Lemon — USC, WR, Junior. The Saints inject a major boost to Tyler Shough’s receiving corps. Kellen Moore will know exactly how to utilize Lemon’s skills."

The Saints have a few clear holes and there will be options available when they get on the clock. Lemon fits that description. He's an explosive playmaker coming off a season in which he racked up 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 total catches in 12 games played. If the Saints can get someone like that in the building, the offense is going to be in a very good position in 2026.

More NFL: Steelers Breakout Puts Rising Running Back on Saints’ Radar