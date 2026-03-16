Saints Projected to Draft LSU CB Mansoor Delane, But It May Be Wrong Move

The New Orleans Saints' cornerback room has talent, but also a hole to fill.

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley are two solid starting points for the franchise. But with Alontae Taylor out the door, New Orleans also has to add more. Because of that, USA Today's Nate Davis and Ayrton Ostly predicted that New Orleans will use the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft on LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU," Davis and Ostly wrote. "With a huge need at the position following the departure of Alontae Taylor, the Saints could solve it by bringing in a guy who's right up the road. Almost certainly the premier corner available this year, the 6-foot, 187-pound All-America has lockdown ability and might even be able to eat up some of Taylor's snaps in the slot – though Delane was rarely used there at Virginia Tech and LSU."

Arguably, this move would be a bit of a stretch. Right now, ESPN has Delane ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, although he is the top-ranked cornerback prospect in the draft class.

The Saints have a few holes to fill

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There's no denying the fact that Delane is good. NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Delane to Philadelphia Eagles corner Quinyon Mitchell.

"NFL Comparison: Quinyon Mitchell," Zierlein wrote. "Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft. He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks.

"He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football. While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential."

Cornerback is one of the team's biggest roster holes right now with Taylor out the door. Arguably, the Saints could use an offensive weapon, specifically a receiver, over a cornerback this early in the draft. There are more cornerbacks available in free agency who could make a legit impact right now than receivers. For example, guys like Trevon Diggs and Rasul Douglas are available right now.