Saints Replace Cam Jordan, Alontae Taylor in New Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints had a phenomenal draft class in 2025. Will they be able to follow it up in 2026?

Last year, the Saints hit home runs with Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough. The entire rookie class as a whole was strong, including Jonas Sanker, Danny Stutsman, Quincy Riley and Devin Neal.

The Saints are going to have an opportunity to add to this young group starting with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. But which direction should they go in? The Saints' biggest needs right now are a No. 2 receiver, cornerback and the pass rush. ESPN's Field Yates dropped a new mock draft on Tuesday that would solve two of these problems in the first two rounds.

Rueben Bain Jr. — No. 8

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami," Yates wrote. "Defensive end Cameron Jordan could be out of New Orleans for the first time in his 15-year career, as he's still a free agent despite 10.5 sacks in 2025. Regardless of whether Jordan returns, the Saints need to be mindful of adding youth to their pass-rush group. Bain has hands of destruction that allow him to be a forceful rusher and tenacious run defender. Some evaluators are questioning whether he has the length (30⅞-inch arms) to win as frequently at the NFL level, but he's a well-rounded player who had 18.5 tackles for loss and 71 pressures in 2025. Per ESPN Research, no edge rusher over the past two decades has been drafted in the first round with sub-31-inch arms."



If the Saints were to land Bain, it would be a good move, but also arguably bad news for a franchise legend. Cameron Jordan is still available in free agency. He has talked openly about how much he loves New Orleans and would love to be back. But he also has alluded to the fact that he's open to going elsewhere if the value doesn't line up. If the Saints were to draft Bain, he would immediately come in and be the team's No. 2 pass rusher along with Chase Young. Much has been said about his arm length, but arguably, that's a bit of nonsense. Bain is an All-American with 20 1/2 sacks in 38 total games played in college. If the Saints pick him, he will help this defense and also potentially signal the end for Jordan's chances of a return.

Chris Johnson — No. 42

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State," Yates continued. "With Alontae Taylor now in Tennessee, the Saints have a hole at cornerback to address. Johnson was an opportunistic playmaker at San Diego State and has excellent ball skills and reactive athletic movements. He blazed a 4.40 in the 40 at the combine as well."



Johnson is the No. 45 overall prospect in the draft class, per Sports Illustrated. So, it's a perfectly fair idea to think he'll be on the board around the time the Saints are on the clock in the second round. It's obviously not a perfect science, but Johnson at least appears to be in line to be a second-round pick. He would be an intriguing pickup. He had four interceptions in 2025 in 11 games and nine passes defended. He also had 49 total tackles, including a sack. The Saints have a need at cornerback with Alontae Taylor gone. Johnson would be an intriguing solution.